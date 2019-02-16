People involved in violence being identified: Jammu DM

The situation in curfew-bound areas of Jammu was under control, District said Saturday, asserting that strict action would be taken against those involved in incidents of violence in the city.

He told reporters that police had started investigation to identify the people involved in the sporadic incidents of violence on Friday during protests against the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

He said some people had suffered minor injuries in incidents of stone-pelting between rival groups and a number of vehicles were also damaged at different locations.

"Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the violence. No leniency will be shown to them," the district said.

was imposed in Jammu city on Friday following the massive anti- protests and sporadic incidents of violence.

Seeking cooperation of the people in maintaining peace, Kumar said were snapped to avoid spread of rumours.

"Anybody found spreading rumours will be dealt with sternly. Nobody will be allowed to vitiate the atmosphere and create hatred," he said.

Kumar said the is being implemented strictly and people are appealed to stay indoors and cooperate with the enforcing agencies.

"The situation is under control and there is no report of any untoward incident from anywhere," he said.

