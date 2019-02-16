Man arrested in UP for objectionable remarks on social media over Pulwama terror attack

One person has been arrested in district for allegedly making objectionable remarks on in connection with the terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives.

"Mohammad Osama, a resident of Madanpura under station (of district) has been arrested for making objectionable remarks vis-a-vis the incident. A case has been registered against him under the IT Act and IPC," the Police said in a tweet on Saturday.

The statement was made on the Thursday evening, police said.

