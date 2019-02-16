Man arrested in UP for objectionable remarks on social media over Pulwama terror attack

-
ALSO READ
Death toll in Kashmir suicide bombing rises to 49
NC protests in Srinagar against Pulwama killings
Pulwama attack: Mobile internet shut in south Kashmir, speed reduced to 2G-level in Srinagar
Pulwama attack: JK Congress calls for 'appropriate and effective response'
Army deploys 9 security columns in Jammu
-
One person has been arrested in Mau district for allegedly making objectionable remarks on social media in connection with the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives.
"Mohammad Osama, a resident of Madanpura under Dakshintola police station (of Mau district) has been arrested for making objectionable remarks vis-a-vis the Pulwama incident. A case has been registered against him under the IT Act and IPC," the Mau Police said in a tweet on Saturday.
The statement was made on the social media Thursday evening, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU