Man arrested in UP for objectionable remarks on social media over Pulwama terror attack

Union minister meets J-K guv, discusses law and order situation
Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

One person has been arrested in Mau district for allegedly making objectionable remarks on social media in connection with the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives.

"Mohammad Osama, a resident of Madanpura under Dakshintola police station (of Mau district) has been arrested for making objectionable remarks vis-a-vis the Pulwama incident. A case has been registered against him under the IT Act and IPC," the Mau Police said in a tweet on Saturday.

The statement was made on the social media Thursday evening, police said.

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 20:25 IST

