Guj businessman offers Rs 1 lakh each to Pulwama martyrs' kin

A has decided to give Rs 1 lakh each to the kin of CRPF jawans martyred in the attack, said Saturday.

He identified the as Babubhai Patel, owner of Ahmedabad-based

The deputy CM added that BJP legislators in the state would also discuss financial contributions for the slain troopers' families.

Speaking about the businessman's gesture, Patel said, "I believe the announcement will inspireindividuals and organisations to come forward to help soldiers who are sacrificing their lives for our country. Such donors will be the pride of "



"BJP MLAs will meet and discuss about their contribution to the families of the martyred jawans," he added.

Forty personnel were killed and five injured Thursday in when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)