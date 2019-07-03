DCP North Delhi Nupur Prasad appointed SP in CBI

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Delhi, Nupur Prasad, was on Wednesday appointed Superintendent of Police in CBI, according to an official order.

Prasad is a 2007-batch IPS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre.

Besides her, another woman police officer, R Jayalakshmi, has been appointed as the SP in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Jayalakshmi, a 2006-batch IPS officer, is working in her state cadre of Andhra Pradesh.

They have been appointed for an initial period of four years, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The government had last month appointed four Superintendents of Police in the CBI.

Of these four newly inducted SPs, three -- Santosh Hadimani, Murali Rambha and Sonal Chandra -- were of Tamil Nadu cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from different batches.

Vidyut Vikash, a 2008-batch officer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), was also appointed as SP in the central probe agency for four-year term.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)