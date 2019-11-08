Before SC's decision, Ayodhya residents have taken theirs: Resolve, move on

Rajesh Kumar, a small-time farmer, has spent most of his life amid the uncertainty that followed the demolition, but he says that the people want to move on now and leave the past behind.

Kumar is not alone, he and several others seem tired of answering questions about the controversial issue and now want an amicable settle of the dispute.

Shiv Sakal, who lives near Badhi Devkali bypass in Ayodhya, said, "I sincerely pray to Lord Ram that this dispute be resolved at earliest, so that the element of uncertainty is gone from our minds once and for all. Many of my relatives who live in Bundelkhand are sceptical of coming to and say that they will come here only after the Supreme Court judgement is delivered next week."



Ramdas, who runs a tea shop in Ahmadpur area of Barabanki also expresses a similar view.

"Whenever any person stops here to have a 'kulhad' of tea, they invariably start discussing the outcome of the case with me. With folded hands I only say 'hoi so jo Ram rachee raakhaa' (whatever Lord Ram has written for us, only that will happen)."



"But, I feel that this issue has been going on for a long time, and it must be resolved at the earliest," he said.

With the town having been in the limelight for decades over the issue, most people are reluctant to speak to reporters about the verdict, but the matter is on their minds. Besides the discussions in tea shops and roadside eateries, men and women can be heard talking about it as they go about their daily business.

Mahendra Singh, a resident of Ram Sanehi Ghat in Barabanki who works in Ayodhya, said, "I take a bus to the temple to reach work everyday. The discussion after a point of time always comes to the dispute and the much-awaited judgment."



"I frequently speak to my in-laws who live in and all of us feel that this must be resolved soon," he says as he waits for the bus.

At a betel shop in Rasauli in Barabanki district, the owner can be heard scolding his young nephew who asks him to speculate about the court decision.

"Whatever will happen in the Ayodhya will be known to us in the next week. Your focus should be the task assigned to you," he says.

The farmer, Rajesh Kumar, says, "I read recently in local newspapers that the judgement on Ayodhya issue will be out soon. I hope that there is no more delay, we want to leave the past behind."



People living in Ayodhya say that even though they are eagerly anticipating the verdict, normalcy is prevailing in the town.

Farooq, 25, who drives small commercial vehicles to earn a living said, "I live close to Ram Janmabhoomi police station and life seems to be normal. At least I do not feel terrorised or that I'm living in an atmosphere of fear."



Mohammad Mujib Khan (74), who runs a shoe shop in the same area says that the decision of the Supreme Court will be accepted by everyone.

"In fact, my Hindu brothers have told me not to leave my place when the judgement is delivered," he says as he plays with his young grandson.