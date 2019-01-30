People who wish construction of Ram temple angry with BJP: Rajbhar

Minister Wednesday claimed not only seers, but also the people who wish that a Ram temple be constructed in were angry with the BJP.

"Not only the seers, even the people who want construction of a Ram temple in are also angry with the BJP. And, this is the reason that the government is having a tough time to make them feel happy," said Rajbhar, the of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, an ally of the BJP.

Attacking UP Minister for taking a dip in the Sangam after holding a cabinet meeting in Allahabad, he said it would have been better if he had constructed a Ram temple in

On Tuesday, took a dig at his cabinet colleagues for taking a dip in the Sangam, saying they had gone there to wash off their sins.

"The ministers in the government had gone for a holy dip at the Sangam on Tuesday for washing their sins...going back on promises made to the public is also a sin and the ministers have tried to wash it through a dip in the Sangam," he had said.

Rajbhar, who had stayed away from the cabinet meeting, alleged that corruption in the present government was four times more than what it was during the SP and BSP governments.

