Petition in Lahore HC seeks complete ban on exhibition of Indian films in Pak

A petition has been in a court seeking complete ban on trade and exhibition of Indian films in Pakistan, in reciprocation to banning Pakistani actors and singers in the wake of the attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

The All Indian Workers Association has announced a total ban on Pakistani actors and artists in the aftermath of the terror attack carried out by the Pakistan-based terror outfit (JeM) at in

In a notice, the organisation said they will take strong action against anyone who works with Pakistani artists.

Sheikh Latif, a Pakistani citizen, moved the High Court on Thursday seeking complete ban on trade and exhibition of Indian films in

He argued the import policy order 2016 announced by had banned import of all Indian films and other content.

However, on January 31, 2017 the then "through a notification of the announced that display of all international movies, including Indian films, in will continue under the garb of revival of Pakistani film and cinema industry", the petitioner said.

argued that the notification was "unlawful" as it was not approved by the federal cabinet, which was mandatory under a judgment.

Citing the Supreme Court's recent order to the to take strict action against airing of Indian content on television channels, the petitioner requested the court to set aside the "impugned notification" of January 2017 for being unlawful and direct the administration to impose a complete ban on exhibition of Indian films and other content.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)