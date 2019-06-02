Phosum Khimhun sworn in as Pro-tem speaker

-
Senior BJP MLA Phosum Khimhun was on Sunday sworn in as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Seventh Legislative Assembly in Arunachal Pradesh.
State Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra administered the oath to Khimhun in a simple ceremony organised at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and others.
Khimhun, the MLA from Changlang South Assembly constituency would perform the duties of the office of the Pro-tem speaker in the Assembly till the Speaker is elected.
He will administer oath to the newly-elected legislators of the state legislative Assembly when the House would convene on Monday.
In the two-day session of the Assembly, besides the traditional address by the governor, obituary reference in respect of Khonsa West MLA Tirong Aboh would be taken.
Aboh who was re-elected to the seat in a NPP ticket was gunned down along with 10 others by suspected NSCN militants near Bogapani in Tirap district on May 21.
