No one in team takes my bowling seriously but I do, jokes Kohli

He broke many a records with his but Virat Kohli, the medium-pacer, could have had a lot more than eight international wickets if his teammates believed in his ability like he himself does.

Kohli, albeit in a lighter vein, explained why he has not bowled in international since December 2017.

"It was the during the ODI series in (in 2017) where we had almost won everything, I asked (Dhoni) if I could bowl. Just when I was getting ready to roll my arm over, Bumrah (Jasprit) shouted from the boundary and said 'no joking around, it is an international game'.

"No one in the team believes in my but I do. After that I had back issues and then never bowled (in the middle)," said the Indian in an interview to host broadcaster of

Kohli, however, still bowls in the nets, most recently in a practice session here earlier this week.

He has taken four wickets in ODIs and as many in T20s. He has bowled 163 balls in Test but the wickets column remains empty.

batsman also shared an anecdote which shows that he has always taken his seriously.

"I used to follow James Anderson's action when I was at the academy (in Delhi). Later, when I got to play alongside him, I told him about that story. We both had a good laugh over it," Kohli quipped.

