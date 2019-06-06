Players from 23 nations for Mumbai Mayor's Chess

Venezuelan Grand Master Iturrizaga Bonelli-Eduardo is to lead a field of 225 players, representing 23 countries, in the open category of the 12th Mayor's International Tournament scheduled here from June 9-16.

Players from Russia, Spain, Brazil, Georgia, Belgium, Belarus, America, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Armenia, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Chile, Iran, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Tajikistan, Venezuela, Slovakia, and hosts will be participating in the tournament, a said Thursday.

Apart from Bonelli-Eduardo, with an ELO rating of 2637, defending champion GM Amonatov Farrukh of Tajikistan, with an ELO rating of 2624, and GM Pantsulaia Levan of (ELO 2614) are the second and third seeds.

GM Deepen Chakravarthy from Tamil Nadu, seeded 11th in the tournament, is the highest ranked Indian player, while WIM Divya Deshmukh will lead the Indian female contingent.

The players in the open international section would be vying for the first prize of Rs 3 lakh from the total prize fund of 14 lakhs.

The event is a 10-round tournament with a classical time-control of 60 minutes + 30 seconds increment from move 1.

In addition, the players also stand a chance to earn the GM/IM norm.

B and C category events, with prize fund of Rs 11 lakh each, would also be held simultaneously from June 9-13, therelease added.

