Freshworks enters Japanese market, ties up with OrangeOne Corp

: Customer engagement software provider Freshworks Thursday said it has forayed into the Japanese market by partnering with Tokyo-based OrangeOne Corporation.
As a strategic partner with OrangeOne, Freshworks would be offering its suite of products, including Freshdesk and an integrated 'Freshworks 360 solution'.
The partnership with OrangeOne Corporation comes into immediate effect, a company statement said.
Freshworks has doubled its customer base over the last two years in the Asia-Pacific region.
The company, citing industry reports, said the software market in Japan was expected to reach Japanese Yen 1734.9 billion by 2022 and Software as a Service (SaaS) would contribute nearly Japanese Yen 641.2 billion.
"OrangeOne Corporation will pursue opportunities to offer the multi-product customer engagement suite, implement sales growth and introduce potential businesses to Freshworks' user- friendly software", it aid.
Freshworks has partner and re-seller network in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Korea.
Commenting on the partnership, Freshworks chief revenue officer Sidharth Malik said, "We are excited to be a part of the digital transformation journey of Japan. Our brand promise of delivering Customer-For-Life Software aligns with Japanese culture of Omotenashi -- striving to offer better customer experience".
OrangeOne Corporation CEO Shin Kasugahara said, "In recent years, Japanese companies of all sizes including start-ups, SME and large enterprises, have started to recognise customer engagement. Freshworks products are ideal for any company, regardless of size".
"The company's design philosophy of delivering simple to use products and customer-centric pricing models makes it preferred choice for businesses," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
