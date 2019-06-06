Freshworks enters Japanese market, ties up with OrangeOne Corp

: Customer provider Thursday said it has forayed into the Japanese market by partnering with Tokyo-based OrangeOne Corporation.

As a strategic with OrangeOne, would be offering its suite of products, including and an integrated ' 360 solution'.

The partnership with comes into immediate effect, a company statement said.

Freshworks has doubled its customer base over the last two years in the region.

The company, citing industry reports, said the software market in was expected to reach Japanese Yen billion by 2022 and Software as a Service (SaaS) would contribute nearly Japanese Yen 641.2 billion.

" will pursue opportunities to offer the multi-product customer engagement suite, implement sales growth and introduce potential businesses to Freshworks' user- friendly software", it aid.

Freshworks has and in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Korea.

Commenting on the partnership, Freshworks chief revenue officer said, "We are excited to be a part of the digital transformation journey of Our brand promise of delivering Customer-For- aligns with Japanese culture of Omotenashi -- striving to offer better customer experience".

said, "In recent years, Japanese companies of all sizes including start-ups, SME and large enterprises, have started to recognise customer engagement. Freshworks products are ideal for any company, regardless of size".

"The company's design philosophy of delivering simple to use products and customer-centric pricing models makes it preferred choice for businesses," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)