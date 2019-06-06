Gaikwad's 187 powers India A to victory over Sri Lanka A in unofficial ODI

A blistering 187 by opener Rituraj Gaikwad helped A beat A by 48 runs in the first unofficial ODI here Thursday.

Batting first, A recorded 317 for four in the match reduced to 42 overs-a- side due to rain.

Rituraj hammered 116 runs in boundaries alone during his 136-ball knock, which was studded with 26 fours and two sixes.

He also stitched a 163-run partnership with for the second wicket, which put the hosts in a commanding position.

Anmolpreet scored a quickfire 65 off 67 balls with six boundaries to his credit, before he gave a catch to Akila Dhananjaya off Ashan Priyanjan.

In reply, managed 269 runs for six in the stipulated overs, despite an unbeaten century by Shehan Jayasuriya. He scored 108 off 120 balls with eight boundaries and two sixes.

Dasun Shanaka was the second highest scorer for Sri Lank A, making 44 runs in 31 balls. He was caught by of

A lost opener Shubnam Gill after he made five, but Rituraj and Anmolpreet steered the ship out of the troubled waters, after they were 11 for one in the third over.

Ishan Kishan, who smashed 45 in 34 balls, added 99 runs with Rituraj for the third wicket to take India A to 273 for three in 38.5 overs.

Kishan had smashed four boundaries and a six in his knock, before he was cleaned up by Lahiru Kumara, who also removed Shivam Dube.

Lahiru was the top bowler for A, ending with figures of three for 62 in nine overs.

