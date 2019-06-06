American author Tayari Jones' 'An American Marriage' wins Women's Prize for Fiction

American has won for for her book, "An American Marriage".

The book, which portraits a young African American's wrongful conviction and how it affects his marriage, has beaten two former winners to take home "one of the biggest international celebrations of women's creativity".

Last year's winner "Milkman" by and former Booker winner Pat Barker's new novel, "The Silence of the Girls", were also shortlisted for the women's award.

"This is an exquisitely intimate portrait of a marriage shattered by racial injustice. It is a story of love, loss and loyalty, the resilience of the human spirit painted on a big political canvas that shines a light on today's We all loved this brilliant book," Kate Williams, of Judges, said on Wednesday.

The received the 30,000 prize and the Bessie', a limited edition bronze figurine, at an awards ceremony hosted in Bedford Square Gardens by and Women's Prize Founder Director,

"This is a powerful story about love and family, injustice and strength. Through 'An American Marriage', proves she is not just a masterful storyteller, but also a visionary writer, unafraid to address important issues about race, class and society head-on," organisers said in a statement.

for one of the biggest international celebrations of women's creativity is for celebrating excellence, originality and accessibility in women's writing from throughout the world.

Now in its 24th year, the prize was set up in 1996, to celebrate and promote international fiction by women throughout the world to the widest range of readers possible.

