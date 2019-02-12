Germany shuts two publishers for Kurdish militant ties

on Tuesday raided and shuttered two publishing companies linked to banned militant group the (PKK).

The interior ministry declared bans against and MIR Multimedia, based in and states.

They had used the "disguise of publishing companies" to benefit the PKK, which banned as a terrorist group in 1993, the ministry said.

The website of advertised Kurdish political texts, including by jailed PKK Abdullah Ocalan, while the site of said it mainly promoted Kurdish music.

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a lingering row with Berlin, has accused of doing too little to crack down on his opponents, including the PKK.

German said that "because the PKK is still active despite the ban in Germany, it is necessary to put the PKK in its place and enforce the law".

The ministry said that the PKK is "by far the largest foreign extremist organisation in Germany", with an estimated 14,500 followers.

German had launched thousands of proceedings against the PKK, prosecuted more than 90 people since 1992 and banned over 50 PKK-linked groups, the ministry said.

About three million people with Turkish roots, many of them ethnic Kurds, live in Germany, making them the largest immigrant group in the country.

