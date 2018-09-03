Plea seeks direction to police to file FIR on forgery of court

A petitioner has moved the High Court seeking a direction to police to register an FIR on his on act of forgery and fraudulent creation of bogus orders in the name of the court.

of Kumarapalayam in has filed the plea.

When it came up Monday, Justice P N Prakash directed the of Police to register an FIR in connection with the 'forgery' of the court orders and produce it before the court within two days.

According to the petitioner, the trust filed a suit on the file of District Munsif Court, Thiruchengode against three people for 'recovery of possession and for arrears of rent.'



The trust obtained a 'certified copy of a stay order' produced by the three on April 26.

After getting the certified copy, the trust filed the civil miscellaneous plea in court and it came to know that the stay order was a fraudulent one.

The trust further submitted that in a similar manner, the three have also produced fraudulent stay orders allegedly issued by the

It was submitted that the case numbers and sitting arrangements from the information centre were cross-checked and it came to light that the orders were fraudulently created by committing an act of forgery.

"Committing forgery of the court order in the name of is a very serious matter," the petitioner said.

Even after three and a half months, police have not taken any action leaving the persons responsible for the forgery to roam freely and still retaining the possession of the property under the guise of bogus stay order, the petitioner alleged.

