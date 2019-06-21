Plus-II Arts, Commerce & Vocational results declared

Girls outshine boys in Plus-II (Class 12) arts, commerce and course examinations, results of which were declared by Council of Higher Secondary Education, here Friday.

There was a decline in the pass percentage in arts and commerce streams. While pass ratio in Arts stream was 65.89 per cent against the last year's 68.79 per cent, the pass percentage in commerce this year is 70.26 per cent against 2018 results of 74.91 per cent.

The pass percentage in vocational course was 52.62 per cent this time against last year's 52.61 per cent, said School and Mass Dash.

Of the total 2,31,150 students who appeared the Plus- II Arts examination, 1,52,323 have been successful. A total of 57,442 boys have passed the examination which is 55.80 per cent of the total boys who took the exam while the pass percentage among girls is 73.99 per cent as 94,882 girls have passed the examination.

As many as 18,773 students secured first division in the annual Plus II arts examination, whereas 22,944 students are placed in the second division. Similarly, 1,10,451 students passed in the third division.

Meanwhile, two colleges have recorded zero pass percentage in the Arts stream, the said.

The overall pass percentage in Commerce is 70.26 per cent. Of the 26,794 students, 18,826 students cleared the examination.

While 11,738 boys (67.91 per cent) passed the examination, the 7,088 girls cleared the Plus-II commerce course with pass percentage of 74.52 per cent.

The performance in +2 vocational exam has remained unchanged. 52.62 per cent students have cleared the exam this year against the last year's 52.61 per cent students had cleared the exam.

Hundred per cent result has been registered by four colleges for +2 arts result and 25 colleges for +2 commerce result, the said adding that six colleges have registered zero result.

The CHSE had conducted the annual examinations of all the streams between March 7 and March 30.

