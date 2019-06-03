72 pc students clear Plus-II (Science) examination in Odisha

A total of 72.33 per cent of the 97,750 students cleared the annual higher secondary (Plus-II) science examination, results of which were announced by School and Mass Samir here Monday.

Of the 97,750 students, who appeared for the examination this time, 70,716 have passed, the said, adding that 20,806 students (29.42 per cent) secured first division while 23,904 (33.81 per cent) got second division.

Similarly, 25,360 (35.87 per cent) students passed the examination in the third division and 636 students have cleared the compartmental examination, the said.

The examination was conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary (CHSE).

Last year the pass percentage was 76.98 per cent, the minister said.

Out of the total number of students who have cleared the examination, 60 students have secured 90 per cent and above marks compared to 41 students last year, the minister added.

The minister also said that the boys have outnumbered the girls in the examination this year. As against 40,058 boys, 30,648 girls have passed.

However, in the percentage wise marks, the girls have secured more (75.02 per cent) than the boys (70.04 per cent).

Last year, 42,886 boys and 30,325 girls had passed the examination.

district has topped with most successful candidates with 86.56 per cent students of the district clearing the examination while Gajapati was at the bottom with a pass percentage of only 36.20 per cent.

While nine colleges have performed nil results, 29 colleges have cent per cent results.

A total of 3.69 lakh students comprising 2.35 lakh students in Arts, 97,750 students in Science and around 27,200 students in had appeared for the CHSE Plus Two examinations, which were conducted from March 7, 2019 to March 30, 2019.

The result of the arts and students have not yet been declared.

