Search operation underway in J-K's Kishtwar

Security forces Friday launched a search operation in a forest area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir following information about movement of suspected terrorists, officials said.
The operation was being jointly carried out by Army and police in Keshwan forest, the officials said, adding that there was no immediate report of any contact between the search parties and the suspected terrorists.
On May 31, two special police officers were injured in a gun battle with terrorists during an operation in Appan area of Marwah belt in the district. However, the militants managed to escape after the encounter.
Kishtwar, which was declared terrorism-free over a decade ago, was rattled by the killing of state secretary of BJP Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar on November 1 last year, followed by assassination of senior RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his security guard inside a health centre on April 9.
