PM among hundreds at Lodhi Road crematorium bid farewell to Swaraj

Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodhi Road crematorium here on Wednesday.
Swaraj, who also served as the Leader of Opposition and chief minister of Delhi, was given full state honours after which her body was cremated in the electric crematorium.
Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, several leaders from the NDA as well the opposition, were also present.
The body of the long-time BJP leader, who died here on Tuesday at the age of 67, was brought to the crematorium from the party office.
