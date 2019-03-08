JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Saina's run ends with loss to Tai Tzu Ying at All England

Ultra-Orthodox Jews attack reformers at Jerusalem holy site
Business Standard

PM deplores attacks on Kashmiris by 'crazed people', asks state govts to take act strict action

Press Trust of India  |  Kanpur (UP) 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday asked state governments to take strict action if there is any attack on Kashmiris, calling those who targeted them recently in Lucknow "crazed people."

"It is very important to maintain an atmosphere of unity in the country," Modi told a gathering here, while referring to the recent assault on some kashmiri vendors in Lucknow.

He said the UP government immediately acted against some "crazed people" who had targeted our "our Kashmiri brothers".

"I would also like to request other state governments to take strict action, wherever such acts take place," he said.

The prime minister was addressing a gathering after flagging off the commercial run on Lucknow Metro's North-South corridor, through video conferencing from Kanpur.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Agra Metro Rail project at the same event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements