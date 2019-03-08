Seoul: Small quake in North Korea likely due to mining blast

South Korea's weather agency says a small earthquake detected in was likely caused by a operation.

An from the said Friday that a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was detected in on Thursday at a region near the border with the South. He didn't want to be named, citing office rules.

The says the quake was artificial and likely caused by an intentional blast in a coal mine.

The area is distant from the northeastern region where the North tested six until 2017.

The North last year unilaterally demolished tunnels at its nuclear testing ground as it initiated diplomacy with and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)