Chronology of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya

The following is the chronology of events in the Ram Janmabhoomi- land dispute case in in which the Friday referred the politically sensitive case for to a panel headed by former apex court F M I Kallifulla and gave it eight weeks to complete the process.

- 1528: built by Mir Baqi, of Mughal

- 1885: Mahant Raghubir Das files plea in Faizabad district court seeking permission to build a canopy outside the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi- structure. Court rejects plea.

- 1949: Idols of placed under a central dome outside the disputed structure.

- 1950: files suit in Faizabad district court for rights to worship the idols of

- 1950: Paramahansa Ramachandra Das files suit for continuation of worship and keeping the idols.

- 1959: Nirmohi Akhara files suit seeking possession of the site.

- 1981: files suit for possession of the site.

- Feb 1, 1986: orders the government to open the site for Hindu worshippers.

- Aug 14, 1989: HC ordered maintenance of status quo in respect of the disputed structure.

- Dec 6, 1992: structure demolished.

- Apr 3, 1993: 'Acquisition of at Act' passed for acquisition of land by Centre in the disputed area.

- Various writ petitions, including one by Ismail Faruqui, filed in HC challenging various aspects of the Act.

- exercising its jurisdiction under Article 139A transferred the writ petitions, which were pending in the

- Oct 24, 1994: SC says in the historic case that mosque was not integral to Islam.

- Apr, 2002: HC begins hearing on determining who owns the

- Mar 13, 2003: SC says, in the Aslam alias Bhure case, no religious activity of any nature be allowed at the acquired land.

- Mar 14: SC says interim order passed should be operative till disposal of the civil suits in HC to maintain communal harmony.

- Sep 30, 2010: HC, in a 2:1 majority, rules three-way division of disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and

- May 9, 2011: SC stays HC verdict on land dispute.

- Feb 26, 2016: Subramanian Swamy files plea in SC seeking construction of at the

- Mar 21, 2017: CJI JS Khehar suggests out-of-court settlement among rival parties.

- Aug 7: SC constitutes three- bench to hear pleas challenging the 1994 verdict of the Allahabad HC.

- Aug 8: tells could be built in a Muslim-dominated area at a reasonable distance from the

- Sep 11: SC directs of the Allahabad HC to nominate two additional district judges within ten days as observers to deal with the upkeep of the disputed site.

- Nov 20: tells can be built in Ayodhya and mosque in

- Dec 1: Thirty-two civil rights activists file plea challenging the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad HC.

- Feb 8, 2018: SC starts hearing the civil appeals.

- Mar 14: SC rejects all interim pleas, including Swamy's, seeking to intervene as parties in the case.

- Apr 6: files plea in SC to refer the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement to a larger bench.

- Jul 6: UP government tells SC some Muslim groups were trying to delay the hearing by seeking reconsideration of an observation in the 1994 verdict.

- Jul 20: SC reserves verdict.

- Sep 27: SC declines to refer the case to a five- bench. Case to be heard by a newly constituted three-judge bench on October 29.

- Oct 29: SC fixes the case for the first week of January before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing.

- Nov 12: SC declines early hearing of petitions in the case requested by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

- Nov 22: SC dismisses PIL seeking direction to organisations and public at large to "behave" and not air their views that can spoil the atmosphere till it decides the title dispute case.

- Dec 24: SC decides to take up petitions on case for hearing on January 4.

- Jan 4, 2019: SC says an appropriate bench constituted by it will pass an order on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing in the title case.

- Jan 8: SC sets up a five-judge Bench to hear the case headed by and comprising Bobde, N V Ramana, U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud.

- Jan 10: Justice U U Lalit recuses himself prompting SC to reschedule the hearing for January 29 before a new bench.

- Jan 25: SC reconstitutes 5-member Bench to hear the case. The new bench comprises and Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, and S A Nazeer.

- Jan 27: SC cancels the January 29 hearing due to non-availability of Justice S A Bobde.

- Jan 29: Centre moves SC seeking permission to return the 67-acre acquired land around the disputed site to original owners.

- Feb 20: SC decides to hear the case on Feb 26.

- Feb 26: SC favours mediation, fixes Mar 5 for order on whether to refer matter to

- Mar 6: SC reserves order on whether the land dispute can be settled through

- Mar 8 : SC refers the dispute for by a panel headed by former apex court judge F M I Kallifulla.

