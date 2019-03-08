PM flags off Lucknow Metro's North-South corridor

Friday flagged off the commercial run on Metro's North-South corridor through video conference from

The length of the North-South corridor is 23 kilometre.

Ram Naik, Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, Mahendra Nath Pandey, MP Murli Manohar Joshi, along with other state ministers were present on the occasion.

The also laid the foundation stone for Agra Metro Rail project.

also distributed keys of houses to the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)