JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pokhriyal directs IIT and IIIT directors to make yearly plans

BJP begins 2-day round-the-clock sit-in against JSW land sale
Business Standard

PM gave me chance to serve nation by spreading education

Press Trust of India  |  Haridwar 

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given him an opportunity to serve the country through the spread of education and contribute to the building of a New India of his the vision.

Pokhriyal who visited Haridwar for the first time after assuming office hoped that he would be able to serve the country as HRD minister as per the prime minister's vision.

Thousands of supporters led by state Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik and MLA Yatishwaranand accorded a warm welcome to Nishank who worshipped the holy Ganga at Har ki Pauri ghat.

"I have taken blessings of mother Ganga and Lord Shiva. I hope to rise to the expectations of the prime minister," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 21:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU