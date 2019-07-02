PM Imran Khan owns assets worth more than Rs 10 core: ECP

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has assets worth Rs 10.8 crore, operates three foreign currency accounts and owns four goats, the election commission said on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday publicly released asset details of key politicians, including that of Prime Minister Khan, The Express Tribune reported.

The ECP revealed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to be the wealthiest among all the politicians with a net worth of Rs 150 crore.

According to the documents released by the electoral body, the cricketer-turned-politician owns assets worth Rs 10. 8 crore.

