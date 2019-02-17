PM inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 3,306 crore in Jharkhand

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation of a slew of projects in the health, education, water supply and sanitation sectors worth over Rs 3,306 crore in Jharkhand.
Modi inaugurated four rural water supply schemes in Ramgarh and Hazaribagh and laid the foundation stone of six more rural water supply schemes in these two districts, and an urban water supply scheme in Hazaribagh at a function here.
The prime minister inaugurated the Sahibganj Sewerage Treatment Plant, and the Madhusudan Ghat, under the Namami Gange initiative. He also inaugurated a women engineering college building in Ramgarh through remote.
He inaugurated three medical colleges in Hazaribagh, Dumka and Palamu and laid foundation of four 500-bedded hospitals in Hazaribagh, Dumka, Palamu and Jamshedpur.
