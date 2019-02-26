PM-KISAN: Centre asks Odisha CM to provide list of farmers

Tuesday sought from the Odisha government, the list of the state's 32 lakh farmers, eligible for benefits under the Centre's PM-KISAN scheme.

Hitting out at for the delay in furnishing of the data, Singh said at least 12 lakh farmers from the state will be benefitted under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

However, the has provided a list of only eight lakh farmers and there is no information about the rest, Singh said here after inaugurating a Kisan Mela and several research facilities at the

If the bank details of the farmers are not shared with the Centre, how can they benefit, Singh rued.

Therefore, the should share the complete data with the centre to ensure that the farmers are not deprived of the benefits, he said.

Shedding its initial hesitation, the government had on February 21 decided to be part of the PM-KISAN scheme and extended support for its implementation in the state.

Taking a dig at the state government, the agriculture said that it did little for the farming community of Odisha and can not hoodwink it any longer.

Stating that the BJP-led government at the centre was committed to the welfare of the farmers, Singh said all measures have been taken to double farmers' income by 2022.

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who joined the programme as a guest of honour, also came down heavily on the government alleging that landless farmers and share croppers in the state were deprived of several welfare schemes run for them by the Centre.

As the has not been able to prepare the list of landless and share croppers till date, lakhs of such poor people of Odisha are deprived of cash-transfer benefits under NREGS and other welfare schemes, Pradhan said.

At least 3000 farmers from various parts of the country attended the Kisan Mela here, which was also attended among others by ICAR DG Dr

On the occasion, the Union ministers dedicated to the people, a refurbished Cuttack Railway Station, boasting of more passenger facilities.

They also announced the additional stoppage of Visakhapatnam-Amritsar- Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express and Puri-Ajmer-Puri Express at on the occasion.

A Rs 10 cr redevelopment project for the was approved by the to provide the passengers a "feel good factor" and a memorable experience.

