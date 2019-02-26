Western Naval Command, Guj on alert after air strike in Pak

The Western Naval Command here is on "high alert and fully prepared" to tackle any eventuality after India's air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, an said here Tuesday.

Police in Gujarat, which borders Pakistan, also issued a "high alert" across the state following the air strikes.

The Police are also on a high alert following the air strikes, the said.

"The remains alert 24X7. Now, it is fully prepared to deal with any untoward situation in the wake of the air strikes in Pakistan," he said.

Celebrations were held in and adjoining Thane after the air strikes.

In Mumbai, Muslims gathered in suburban Bandra to celebrate the air strikes. In Thane, people distributed sugar to passersby to express their happiness over the attacks.

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has been one of the most preferred targets for terrorist organisations and has witnessed several terror attacks, including explosions in suburban trains in July 2006, and the unprecedented attacks of 26 November 2008, when two prime hotels, a landmark train station, and a Jewish Chabad house were attacked.

police Tuesday issued a "high alert" across the state after India's air strikes.

of Police Shivanand Jha cancelled a conference on crime-related issues and asked all officers who reached here to attend it to return to their headquarters in view of the alert sounded in the state.

"In view of the action on terrorists across the border by IAF, all establishments have been put on high alert," a message from DGP's office to the district headquarters said.

