India Inc seeks stringent action against attack perpetrators

Captains of industry Friday joined fellow Indians in expressing solidarity in condemning the Pulwama terror attack and sought stringent action against the perpetrators.

Sajjan Jindal, of the diversified JSW Group, demanded abolition of Article 370 which grants special status to the state of and Kashmir, by calling an emergency session of Parliament.

"We have to now make sure that the world knows that they can't mess with us. cannot be threatened! We move decisively when anyone attacks us in any way," Jindal wrote on the microblogging site

The USD 20-billion Mahindra group's Anand Mahindra questioned how easily we tend to move on as a society, presuming that everything is normal, but an attack "shatters all illusions".

"How easily we allow ourselves to believe that the world is normal and that the small irritants and small victories in our daily routines are all that matter. One blast takes many lives and shatters all illusions," he said.

Enterprises' Harsh Goenka relayed out views of a for his followers.

" must respond. cant be allowed to get away with these attacks. I am sure that there will be a strong military response within the next week. And no matter which party we back, all Indians must unite against and the terrorists it feeds, shelters and arms," read the tweet.

Naveen Jindal of and Power Limited, who had successfully petitioned to ensure each Indian is able to use the National Flag, said he was "anguished" by the attack and tweeted out messages providing help for the next of kin of the deceased soldiers.

Zee Entertainment's said every time there is a new government in the "neighbouring country", there is a glimmer of hope for peace which gets shattered quickly as we are proven wrong.

"We are wrong in expecting that will understand the language of peace ever," he wrote.

turned venture capitalist Ronnie Screwvala said he is "absolutely horrified" watching the rise in casualties and added "Only the strongest of action and sustained counter attack to wipe the threat is called for. And this time we cannot just retaliate but keep the proactive step of sustained offensive.

