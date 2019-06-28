PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump here ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit.

The two leaders met shortly after the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting during which Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.

The Modi-Trump meeting assumes significance as the US president, championing his 'America First' policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products.

Before his arrival in Japan on Thursday, Trump tweeted, "I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!"



This was Modi's first meeting with Trump after the BJP's landslide win in the parliamentary election.

