PM Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek

on Thursday met Russian here and the two leaders reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations to further strengthen the bilateral strategic relationship.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after Modi's re-election following the stunning victory of the BJP in the last month.

"A special partner, a privileged relationship! PM @narendramodi met with @KremlinRussia_E on the sidelines of #SCOSummit in # Reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations to further strengthen the strategic relationship," (MEA) tweeted.

Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the SCO summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election. The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with and being admitted to the grouping in 2017.

Modi, Putin and Chinese held a trilateral meeting, the second among the three countries after a gap of 12 years, on the sidelines of the summit in in December during which they underscored the benefits of a multilateral trading system and an open world economy for global growth and prosperity.

Earlier in October, President Putin travelled to for the 19th India- annual summit during which he held comprehensive discussions with Modi on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and international issues.

has been one of India's key suppliers of arms and ammunition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)