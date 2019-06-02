PM offers condolences on Veeru Devgan's demise in a letter to his family

Prime Minister in a condolence letter to Veeru Devgan's family remembered the Hindi film industry veteran for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Veeru Devgan, who was the popular behind films such as "Roti Kapda Aur Makaan" and "Mr Natwarlal" and the father of actor Ajay Devgn, passed away in Mumbai on May 27 at the age of 77.

The letter, which was addressed to Veeru Devgan's wife Veena Devgan, was shared by Ajay on Twitter on Sunday.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Shri Veeru Devgn who was widely respected for his outstanding work across various domains in the Hindi film industry. This is a great loss for the industry.

"Shri Devgan worked as stuntman, action choreographer, director, producer and more.

This is the sign of a man who completed dedicated himself to his chosen field and hence, kept discovering new ways of contributing to it... I convey my deepest condolences to Shri Veeru Devgan's family, friends, admirers and the film industry as a whole," the prime minister said in the letter dated May 28, 2019.

Modi praised for his "personal daredevilry" and for pushing the limits as an action choreographer.

"No wonder he was universally loved and respected in the film industry."