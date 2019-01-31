PM's visit to J-K: Separatists call for shutdown

Separatists have called for a shutdown in the valley on Sunday to protest the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir.
Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik -- under the banner of joint resistance leadership -- Thursday appealed to people to observe a shutdown in Kashmir on Sunday when the prime minister is scheduled to arrive in the state.
"A person who is in his pursuit to crush Kashmiri resistance, hurting Kashmiri economy and other oppressive measures deserves only a protest," the separatists said in a statement.
