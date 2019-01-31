Delhi Traffic Police prosecute 660 vehicles for improper parking in special drive

In view of the rising menace in various parts of the city, Police launched a two-day special drive in several areas during which it prosecuted 660 vehicles for improper

According to an official statement, the drive, which concluded Wednesday, was carried out in Netaji Subhash Marg, Connaught Place Inner and Outer Circle, MB Road Khanpur T-Point, Najafgarh Road, Rajouri Garden, Purana Quila Road, C-Hexagon and other areas.

The drive continued during the day and a total of 660 vehicles were prosecuted for improper parking, 58 were towed away and notices were issued for improper against 91 vehicles, it stated.

The statement also stated such intensive drives will continue in the future also on a regular basis.

