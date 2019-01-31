Divya Deshmukh leads points table

Woman International Master Deshmukh jumped into the sole lead with 4.5 points after the sixth round of the Velammal AICF Woman Grandmaster Round Robin tournament 2019 here Thursday.

Two wins on a double round day - against V and - propelled the girl to sole lead.

Following on four points were and (both Ukraine) and (India).

Former World Under-12 champion Deshmukh consolidated her WGM norm prospects with a fine win over Woman International Master of

Giving up her for two rooks, the Indian girl swung her pieces with elan catching the back-rank with a vice like grip.

Facing mate and multiple piece loss, her rival resigned on the 37th move.

In another interesting game, leader went down to Kazakh girl

The Nimzo Indian game saw Catherina allowing an extended liberty to Guliskhan, who swept through the king-side with her pawns and sewed up the game in the 46th move.

Results: Round 6 (Indians unless specified) : Osmak Iulija (Ukr) 4 beat (Mon) 3.5, V (2) drew with Sapale Saloni (2.0), (Col) 1 lost to Deshmukh (4.5);



(Kaz) 3.0 beat P (4.0), (Mon) 3 beat Chandreyee Hajra (1.5), (Ukr) 4 drew with Aakanksha Hagawane (3.5).

Round 5 : (Ukr) 3.5 drew with Osmak Iulija (Ukr) 3, Aakanksha Hagawane (3) drew with Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh (Mon) 2.0, Chandreyee Hajra (1.5) lost to Nakhbayeva Guliskhan (Kaz) 2, Michelle Catherina P (4) bear Franco Valencia Angela (Col) 1, Divya Deshmukh (3.5) beat (1.5), Sapale Saloni (1.5) drew with (Mon) 3.5.

