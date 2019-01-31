Divya Deshmukh leads points table

Woman International Master Divya Deshmukh jumped into the sole lead with 4.5 points after the sixth round of the Velammal AICF Woman Grandmaster Round Robin Chess tournament 2019 here Thursday.
Two wins on a double round day - against V Varshini and Franco Valencia Angela - propelled the Nagpur girl to sole lead.
Following Divya on four points were Osmak Iulija and Babiy Olga (both Ukraine) and Michelle Catherina (India).
Former World Under-12 champion Deshmukh consolidated her WGM norm prospects with a fine win over Woman International Master Franco Valencia Angela of Colombia.
Giving up her queen for two rooks, the Indian girl swung her pieces with elan catching the back-rank with a vice like grip.
Facing mate and multiple piece loss, her rival resigned on the 37th move.
In another interesting game, leader Michelle Catherina went down to Kazakh girl Nakhbayeva Guliskhan.
The Nimzo Indian game saw Catherina allowing an extended liberty to Guliskhan, who swept through the king-side with her pawns and sewed up the game in the 46th move.
Results: Round 6 (Indians unless specified) : Osmak Iulija (Ukr) 4 beat Munguntuul Batkhuyag (Mon) 3.5, Varshini V (2) drew with Sapale Saloni (2.0), Franco Valencia Angela (Col) 1 lost to Divya Deshmukh (4.5);
Nakhbayeva Guliskhan (Kaz) 3.0 beat Michelle Catherina P (4.0), Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh (Mon) 3 beat Chandreyee Hajra (1.5), Babiy Olga (Ukr) 4 drew with Aakanksha Hagawane (3.5).
Round 5 : Babiy Olga (Ukr) 3.5 drew with Osmak Iulija (Ukr) 3, Aakanksha Hagawane (3) drew with Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh (Mon) 2.0, Chandreyee Hajra (1.5) lost to Nakhbayeva Guliskhan (Kaz) 2, Michelle Catherina P (4) bear Franco Valencia Angela (Col) 1, Divya Deshmukh (3.5) beat Varshini (1.5), Sapale Saloni (1.5) drew with Munguntuul Batkhuyag (Mon) 3.5.
