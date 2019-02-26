PM says country in safe hands after IAF strikes terror camps in Pak

In his first public address after air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, Modi Tuesday said the country is in safe hands and that he will not let the country down.

The stressed that nothing was above the nation.

"Today is a day to pay homage to India's bravehearts. Today, from the land of Churu, I want to assure the people of the country that the country is in safe hands," he said at a public rally here.

The prime minister, however, did not make a direct reference to the strikes.

In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claimed by

Recalling his address at the 2014-Vijay Shankhnad Yuva Sangam, the said today was the day to reiterate the sentiments.

"My soul says today is the day to reiterate what I had expressed in 2014. I swear by my land I won't let my country be destroyed. I will not let the country stop. I will not let the country bow down. I pledge to the motherland that I will not let her head down," he said.

The prime minister began the address by asking the people to raise slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and said he understood very well the sentiment, excitement and enthusiasm of the people present here.

Nothing is above the nation. Those who serve the nation, everyone who is engaged in nation building, Pradhan Sevak once again greets them, he said.

Modi said he had promised to implement the one rank one pension scheme. It has been implemented and more than 20 lakh families have been benefitted and Rs. 35,000 crore disbursed.

Your pradhan sevak is able to do this work because for us, the party is above self and the nation is above the party.We are engaged in public service and moving ahead with the sentiment of ' vigyan', he said.

The prime minister also acknowledged the contribution of Churu, Sikar and Jhunjhunu in the armed forces, saying soldiers from here are guarding the nation's borders.

