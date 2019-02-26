PM assures country in safe hands, says he will not let country down

In his first public address after the air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, Modi on Tuesday said the country is in safe hands and nothing is above the nation.

The also said that he will not let the country down.

I want to assure the people that the country is in safe hands. There is nothing above the nation, he said addressing a public meeting here.

My soul says today is the day to reiterate what I had expressed in 2014. I swear by my land I won't let my country be destroyed. I will not let the country stop. I will not let the country bow down. I pledge to the motherland that I will not let her head down," he said.

The prime minister, however, did not make a direct reference to the strikes.

In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claimed by

Addressing the rally, the said he was able to work because the party is above individuals and the country was above the party.

Pradhan sevak is able to work because party is bigger than individuals and country is bigger than the party. We are working with the feeling to serve the people of the country, Modi said.

He said with the sentiment of 'Jai Jawan, and Jai Vigyan', the country was progressing ahead.

Referring to the Prime Minister scheme, Modi said that first installment of Rs 2000 was directly transferred to of farmers.

Attacking the government in the state, he said unfortunately not a from Churu was among the beneficiaries as the government was stopping the benefits that Centre wants to pass on to them.

has not provided list of farmers for the scheme launched by the Centre. Welfare of poor and farmers is the priority of our government but it is sad that schemes meant for them are subjected to politics, he said.

Modi said welfare of farmers wasamong priorities of the government but it hurts when schemes related to them is subjected to

He said the government was working on 'Sabka sath sabka vikas' model.

1.5 crore house have been constructed for poor in the last four years and more than 7 lakh houses have been constructed for poor in

