PM should acknowledge his mistakes, seek help from experts: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said rebuilding India will begin once Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges his mistakes and seeks help from experts as living in denial will not solve anything.
He said this while citing a report quoting World Bank's data on poverty where India has a share of 57.3 per cent in rise in global poverty during the Covid pandemic.
"This is the result of GOI's pandemic mismanagement. But we must look at the future now. Rebuilding our country will begin when PM acknowledges his mistakes and seeks help from the experts," he said on Twitter while sharing the report.
"Living in denial will not solve anything," he added.
Gandhi quoted a graph of the report, which claimed that India has contributed most to the rise in global poverty during the pandemic and its share of global change is 57.3 per cent and 59.3 per cent for poor and middle income groups respectively.
The report cited World Bank data on estimated numbers of people who fell below the global poverty line or fell out of the middle income group.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
