Delhi Police receives complaint against Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD

-
ALSO READ
FB, Google working on complying with social media rules as deadline looms
Aim to comply with IT rules, says Facebook as deadline ends today
WhatsApp sues Indian govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy: Report
Delhi Police interrogates Twitter India MD over 'toolkit row': Sources
Facebook, Instagram face another global outage in less than a month
-
The Delhi Police has received a complaint against actress Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and others in connection with social media posts about an attack on an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad on June 5, officials said Thursday.
Police said the complaint was received at Tilak Marg police station.
"We have received a complaint against Swara Bhaskar, Manish Maheshwari, MD Twitter, and others at Tilak Marg police station. It is under inquiry," a senior police officer said.
Further details about the complaint were not immediately available.
In a video uploaded on social media, the elderly Muslim man had accused four people of beating him up, chopping his beard and asking him to chant "Jai Shri Ram" in the Loni area of Ghaziabad.
The Ghaziabad police had said it has already registered an FIR in connection with this alleged incident which took place on June 5, but was reported to police two days later.
Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak had said the victim, Abdul Samad, a Bulandshahr resident, had not made any allegation of being forced to chant Jai Shri Ram or the chopping up of his beard in his FIR lodged on June 7.
The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed the FIR against Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, news portal The Wire, scribes Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, and senior journalist and author Saba Naqvi, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Masqoor Usmani and Sama Mohammad for sharing the video clip on the social media.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU