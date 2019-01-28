PoK govt asks archaeology dept to renovate worship places of non-Muslims

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Peshawar 

The government in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday issued directives to the archaeology department to renovate the worship places of non-Muslims, including Hindus.

The officials were also directed to renovate a Hindu temple at the Madina Market, situated in Muzaffarabad city, the capital of PoK.

The department was asked to contact the Hindu community in Pakistan to look after the temple after its renovation.

It was also directed to establish state-of-the-art museums at Muzaffarabad and Mirpur, exhibiting historical antiques, and literature related to history.

The government also sought report from the concerned official about Mughal Sarai (a guest house of Mughal's era) and said all the historical buildings and places will be restored and protected.

It directed officials to launch an operation against the encroachments on historical buildings and land of archaeological sites and sought report to conserve theses sites and places after their renovation.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 19:45 IST

