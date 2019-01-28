MP: Ruling Cong flays BJP over fake 'murder' claim of RSS man

Hours after police claimed that Patidar, who is associated with the RSS, faked his 'murder' for and instead allegedly killed his farm help, the government in Monday took potshots at the which had held protests against recent killings of saffron leaders in the state.

Earlier in the day, police said Patidar had allegedly killed his farm labourer Madan Malviya (32) last week to pass it off as his own 'murder'.

Patidar is alive and is on the run, a senior police officer has said.

Taking a swipe at the opposition BJP, said, "Former Shivraj Singh Chouhan should visit the house of the Dalit man who has been allegedly killed by Patidar, one of their (BJP's) own men, and console his family members. Why he (Chouhan) has not tweeted yet?"



was apparently referring to the tweet posted by Chouhan in the wake of the alleged killing of (48) in district on January 20 by unidentified persons.

In that tweet, Chouhan had said that it was a matter of grave concern that leaders are being killed in Madhya Pradesh, and accused the of taking the incidents lightly.

Chouhan had stressed that Thakre, a BJP mandal president, was killed in the home district of

Bachchan said state police are close to crack the Thakre murder case.

"The BJP had run a slander campaign against the state government over the killing of a in Indore, and murder of their in Mandsaur thereafter," he said.

Bachchan said both the crimes were cracked within a short span of time.

"The killers have direct or indirect connection with the BJP," the said, adding that the "real face" of the BJP now stands exposed under the rule.

"The BJP had burnt the effigies of and mine claiming lawlessness. Now they should burn the effigies of Patidar and the Dalit man's (Malviya's) killers, who are the BJP's own men, across the state," he said.

Bachchan alleged the BJP was trying to malign the image of the newly-formed Congress government, and is trying to create a general atmosphere of mistrust against it.

"We inherited a and order from the BJP which had ruled the state for 15 years. We are setting it right," the said.

When asked if the government would initiate action against Chouhan and others for "sullying the image" of the government, Bachchan said, "we will take action against wrongdoers".

