Poland's Lot Polish Airlines to start Warsaw-Delhi direct flight from Sept

Poland's LOT Polish will start direct flights between and from September as it views as a "strategic market" for its growth opportunities, a said Monday.

One of the oldest in the world, LOT Polish would commence operations to with five and the first flight from to would take off on September 17.

"We have a fairly large vision as far as our operations to are concerned... There is strong business activities between the two .. India is a strategic market for LOT Polish Airlines," the airline's DACH and India markets Amit Ray said.

Based on market research, the carrier sees high demand from both sides for corporate and leisure travellers, among others.

The carrier, which began services in January 1929, flies on 110 routes and connects 90 destinations.

In an interview to PTI here, Ray said LOT would like to give the Indian consumers another destination to look at in as well as provide indirect connectivity beyond

Currently, the has a fleet of 76 planes, which is expected to rise to 90 by the end of this year.

Ray said the carrier would operate 787-8 aircraft, with three-class configuration for services to India.

There would be 18 business, 21 premium economy and 212 economy seats.

Emphasising the importance of Indian market, Ray said that usually the starts service to a new destination with three or four weekly flights.

"Based on the Indian aviation growth, customer demand, we have decided to start with five weekly flights ... Based on the forecast for Indian market, that is the kind of confidence and potential in the Indian market," he noted.

To a query about two foreign carriers recently deciding to stop services to India soon after launching them, Ray said LOT Polish Airlines' business model is different and that it has made its business case very conservatively.

"It is always unfortunate if an starts and then withdraws from a particular city pair. I understand what happened here recently...," he said.

India is one of the fastest growing domestic aviation markets in the world.

"We see a lot of opportunities for destination and can also be an additional gateway to It will be an ideal transit point.

"Definitely, we are looking at the potential of higher frequencies from .. We are open for additional opportunities in India," he said.

According to Ray, the pricing of tickets would be very attractive and competitive for the product being offered.

would also look for codeshare opportunities, among others, with as both are part of

Codeshare allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)