EU official Tusk calls on May to delay Brexit

Tusk said that "all the 27 (member states) will show maximum understanding and goodwill" to make such a postponement possible after two days of talks between May and several European leaders at the EU- summit in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh failed to produce a breakthrough in the negotiations.

May met with German and early Monday as she sought elusive changes to the UK-EU divorce agreement.

has rejected the deal once, and May has just over a month to get it approved by lawmakers before the UK's scheduled departure day of March 29.

May says a new vote won't be held this week and could come as late as March 12.

Tusk, the president, said that such a timeframe might get too tight to avoid a chaotic and costly cliff-edge departure.

"I believe that in the situation we are in, an extension would be a rational solution," Tusk told reporters.

At the moment though, and after his talks with her on Sunday, Tusk said that " May still believes that she is able to avoid this scenario" of extending the departure beyond March 29.

Tusk refused to say how long such an extension should be as rumors swirled it should go to anything from two months to almost two years.

UK lawmakers' objections to the deal center on a provision for the border between the UK's and EU member

The mechanism, known as the backstop, is a safeguard that would keep the UK in a customs union with the EU to remove the need for checks along the Irish border until a permanent new trading relationship is in place.

May wants to change the deal to reassure British lawmakers that the backstop would only apply temporarily.

But EU leaders insist that the legally binding withdrawal agreement, which took a year and a half to negotiate, can't be reopened.

A group of British lawmakers will try this week to force the government to delay rather than see the country crash out of the bloc without a deal. They want Parliament to vote Wednesday to extend the negotiating process.

Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper, one of those behind the move, said it was irresponsible of the government that just a few weeks before Brexit "we still don't know what kind of Brexit we are going to have and we're not even going to have a vote on it until two weeks before that final deadline."



"I don't see how businesses can plan, I don't see how can plan and I think it's just deeply damaging," Cooper told the

