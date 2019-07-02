Police arrest two people for killing gangster and his neighbour

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 40-year-old gangster and his neighbour last month in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagari area, police said Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Lokesh (39), a resident of Mandoli and Ankur Malik (25), a resident of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Two pistols and 14 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

On June 14, Khurvesh - named in 41 cases and his neighbour Kanchi were shot dead by the two accused at around 12 pm near Nand Nagari area.

The accused were identified by analysing the CCTV footage of the incident, a senior police officer said.

For the last 17 days, raids were being conducted in Baghpat, Shamli, Meerut and Saharanpur areas of Uttar Pradesh to nab the accused, police said.

"Lokesh and Malik were arrested with weapons on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Nand Nagari area," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

Lokesh was named in three cases while Malik was involved in five cases of robbery, police said, adding further investigation is on.

