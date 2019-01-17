Northern Army commander visits forward posts along LoC

In the backdrop of heavy firing and shelling by troops this month, Lt Gen Thursday visited forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in and Kashmir's district and reviewed the prevailing security situation, a senior said.

Lt Gen Singh, Commander, Northern Command, accompanied by Lt Gen visited forward posts of Sector to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation, he said.

During the visit to the sector, the Army was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security dynamics and the preparedness of the formations in dealing with the same, the said.

There was heavy firing and shelling by the troops going on for 12 days this month, besides IED blasts triggered by militants from across the border in which a Major, commandant, among four were killed and three others injured.

The Army Commander was also briefed on the actions being taken to ensure a robust counter infiltration and counter terrorist grid to enable continued peace and stability in the region, said.

The Army Commander interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.

He appreciated the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility to minimise the casualties due to ceasefire violations and infiltration bids.

The Army Commander also praised the synergy between all security forces. The need to be prepared for effectively meeting emerging security challenges was also reinforced.

He exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements.

The Army Commander was also updated by the Commander on the current security situation.

