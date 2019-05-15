JUST IN
Police foil bid to smuggle bovines to Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Police Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle bovines into the Kashmir valley from Samba district and rescued 11 bovines, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party intercepted suspected smugglers walking the animals towards the Kashmir valley from Malani, they said.

A case was registered at the Ghagwal police station and an investigation was underway, the officials said.

