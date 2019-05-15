Police foil bid to smuggle bovines to Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
Police foils bids to smuggle bovines in J-K's Samba district
2 bovine smugglers arrested in Samba
Labourer killed as under-construction bunker collapses in JK's Samba dist
Two drug smugglers held with 14 kg poppy in J-K's Samba
Police arrests absconder 12 years after committing crime in Samba
-
Police Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle bovines into the Kashmir valley from Samba district and rescued 11 bovines, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off, a police party intercepted suspected smugglers walking the animals towards the Kashmir valley from Malani, they said.
A case was registered at the Ghagwal police station and an investigation was underway, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU