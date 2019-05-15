Satish Kumar edges out Anupama

V R of TNCA edged out R Anupama by three frames to two in the N Manimaran & Kishan Kothari Memorial SVS Club Open Championship 2019 here Wednesday.

Satish took the first two frames 69-40 and 42-36 before Anupama found her rhythm. She won the third and fourth frames to level the match before Satish ran away with the decider 57-17.

Adesh Kothari, the current state champion, got the better of Kamalakannan by three frames to one.

In another match, Athul Kishore of beat Neena Praveen while Abhinav (Buddy) got the better of Kerala's Mithun in a close encounter.

Results: V R (TNCA) bt R Anupama (Mylapore Club) 3-2 (69-40, 42-36, 14-60, 27-64, 57-17); Madan (Cue Zone) bt Vijayram (Mylapore Club) 3-2 (72-12, 54-66, 32-68, 51-42, 73-61);



Abhinav (Buddys) bt Mithun (Kerala) 3-2 (32-63, 42-67, 63-57, 57-46, 62-27); Deepadarshan (TNBSA) bt Harish (TNBSA) 3-1 (44-42, 28-60, 45-35, 68-43).

Adesh Kothari (Q-lounge) bt Kamalakannan (Cue Zone) 3-1 (78-14, 65-30, 26-68, 84-10); Kankan Shamsi (Uttar Pradesh) bt T Rohit (Karnataka) 3-1 (60-66, 69-8, 77-22, 67-32);



Shalouf (Kerala) bt Vinod Shanmugham (Cues & Yous) 3-2 (11-67, 45-53, 59-45, 65-20, 48-36); (Smart Shooters) bt Srivatsan (TNBSA) 3-0 (66-5, 60-30, 77-21).

Asim (Snook City) bt Shoib Ur Rehman (Q Ball) 3-1 (65-46, 49-34, 34-54, 72-35); Saleem (Snook City) bt Dhyan Sharat (Cue Zone) 3-2 (56-41, 24-74, 60-06, 43-56, 64-34).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)