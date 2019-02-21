Police move MCOCA court for NBW against Pujari in Memon case

The Crime Branch has moved an application in the here seeking issuance of a non-bailable warrant against gangster in a case of firing at leading criminal Majid in 2005.

The gangster, who was on the run for the last 15 years, was arrested in the West African country of on January 22, sources had said earlier.

"Pujari has been arrested in on the basis of a Red Corner Notice and in light of this you are kindly requested to issue a fresh non-bailable warrant against him for extradition process in the Majid firing case of 2005," the Crime Branch said in an application filed earlier this week.

The hearing on the application, moved before S M Bhosale, was adjourned for Thursday.

In July 2005, was shot at by two gunmen outside his residence at Almira Road in suburban Bandra, but he escaped unhurt. Later, the gang had taken responsibility for the attack on Memon.

Meanwhile, the agency has already managed to get arrest warrants issued by courts against Pujari in a few extortion cases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)