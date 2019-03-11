Police seize 800 kilos of cocaine in Guinea-Bissau

JUST IN
Authorities in Guinea-Bissau have seized a consignment of nearly 800 kilos of cocaine, police sources said on Sunday.

It is the biggest drugs haul in the country in over a decade.

Four suspects -- two Nigerians, one Senegalese and one Bissau-Guinean -- were arrested following the seizure overnight Saturday to Sunday at the capital Bissau's northern exit.

The drugs were found in a refrigerated truck registered in Senegal. Police are probing whether army officers and high-ranking officials were involved, a source said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 03:35 IST

