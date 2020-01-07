With the help of facial recognition, police to unmask JNU violence culprits

Police is taking the help of video footage and face recognition system to identify those involved in the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on Sunday, government sources said.

The violence was perpetrated by a group of masked men at the premises of the prestigious institution.

Police is taking the help of video footage as well as face recognition system to identify the culprits, the sources said on Tuesday.



The police is also investigating the claim made by a group called Hindu Raksha Dal of being involved in the violence at the university.

Police has taken cognisance of the the claim, the sources said.

Violence broke out at on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police that conducted a flag march.

At least 34 people, including Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.